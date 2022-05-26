Taylor Moore shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

Moore tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 6 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 7 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 over for the round.