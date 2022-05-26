Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Gooch got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 4 over for the round.

Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gooch's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.