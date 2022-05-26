Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the par-5 first, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.