  • Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im makes par on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im holes out from bunker to save par Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im makes par on the par-4 5th hole.