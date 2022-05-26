Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 353 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cink's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Cink his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Cink's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.