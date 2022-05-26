Stephan Jaeger putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Stephan Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.