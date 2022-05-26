-
Stephan Jaeger putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Stephan Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
