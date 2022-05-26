Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

Muñoz had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.