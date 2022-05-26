-
Scottie Scheffler posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's 170-yard iron to 3 feet at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Scottie Scheffler had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
