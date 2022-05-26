Scottie Scheffler posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Scottie Scheffler had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.