Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Stallings chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.