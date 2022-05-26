Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

Piercy stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.