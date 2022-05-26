Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Sam Ryder had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Ryder hit his 86 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.