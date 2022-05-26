Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Burns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 first, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's tee shot went 243 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.