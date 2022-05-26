Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Theegala's 85 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.