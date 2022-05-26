Ryan Palmer shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 307 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.