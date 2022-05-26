  • Ryan Palmer shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

