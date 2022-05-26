Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 331 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Brehm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brehm had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Brehm hit his 103 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.