Russell Knox shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Knox hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.