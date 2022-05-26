Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.