Robert Streb shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.