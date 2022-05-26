Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 249 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 under for the round.