Richard Bland shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Richard Bland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Bland had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

After a 214 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Bland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bland to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Bland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bland to 1 over for the round.

Bland got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bland to 2 over for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 first, Bland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bland to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Bland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bland to 3 over for the round.

Bland got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bland to 4 over for the round.