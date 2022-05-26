Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at even-par for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.