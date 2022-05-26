10-over 80 by Paul Barjon in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Paul Barjon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Barjon's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Barjon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Barjon at 2 under for the round.

Barjon his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 6 over for the round.

Barjon had a 360-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th. This moved Barjon to 7 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Barjon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Barjon to 10 over for the round.