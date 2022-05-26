Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 312 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire's tee shot went 266 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.