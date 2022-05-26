Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Patrick Rodgers got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers's tee shot went 212 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.