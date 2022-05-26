Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Reed hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reed's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 247-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 4 under for the round.