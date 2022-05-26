  • Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed's tee shot yields birdie at Charles Schwab

