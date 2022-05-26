Pat Perez rebounds from poor front in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

Pat Perez got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pat Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Perez's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Perez had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 247-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 73 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.