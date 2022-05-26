6-over 76 by Nick Watney in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Watney hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a 315 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Watney his third shot went 32 yards to the left intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.