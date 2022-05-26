  • Nick Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor holes out from 95 yards to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor holes out from 95 yards for eagle at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor holes out from 95 yards to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.