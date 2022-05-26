Nick Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 under for the round.