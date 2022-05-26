-
Nick Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor holes out from 95 yards for eagle at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor holes out from 95 yards to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 under for the round.
