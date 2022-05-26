Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Lashley reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Lashley missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.