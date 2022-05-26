  • Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley's 25-foot birdie putt from the fringe at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.