Mito Pereira shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 over for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Pereira hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to even for the round.