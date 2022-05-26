Min Woo Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Min Woo Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.