Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.