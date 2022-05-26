Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Max McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.