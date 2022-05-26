-
Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max McGreevy sinks 31-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Max McGreevy makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Max McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
McGreevy hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
