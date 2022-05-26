Max Homa shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Homa chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Homa's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Homa's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.