Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.