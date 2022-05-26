Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Schwab reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwab at 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schwab's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.