  • Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab caroms tee shot off slope and birdies at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.