Matthew NeSmith comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After a 295 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.