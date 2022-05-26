Matt Jones shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matt Jones hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Jones's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jones had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to even for the round.