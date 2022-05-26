Martin Trainer putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Martin Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's tee shot went 169 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.