Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hubbard his second shot was a drop and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.