Luke Donald putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 10th, Luke Donald's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.