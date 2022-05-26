  • Luke Donald putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald sinks 12-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.