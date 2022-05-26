Lucas Herbert shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Herbert got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Herbert hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Herbert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

Herbert got a double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herbert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.