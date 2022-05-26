Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Glover hit his 131 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the round.