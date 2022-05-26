Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.