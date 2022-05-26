Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

Kitayama got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kitayama's his second shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.