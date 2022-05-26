Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.