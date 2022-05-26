-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
