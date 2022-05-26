Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 307 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Tway chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Tway's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Tway's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 4 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.