Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Streelman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 3 over for the round.