Kevin Na shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Na's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Na hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Na had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.