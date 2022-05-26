  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.