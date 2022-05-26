Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 296 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Kisner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kisner's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Kisner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.