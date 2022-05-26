K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

K.H. Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 302 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even for the round.